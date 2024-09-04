iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

IWV opened at $314.31 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $322.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.