iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

