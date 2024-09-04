iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.