iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 59.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,555,000 after buying an additional 648,150 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after buying an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 506,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,392,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 107,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $109.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

