Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.61

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.61 and traded as high as $28.41. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 82,564 shares.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $555.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.42%.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,153,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 85,023 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 410,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 75,180 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 555.2% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 50,115 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 179,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 33,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

