Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Cut to $133.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.13.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

