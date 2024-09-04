Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 128.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $85.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.43. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

