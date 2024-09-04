Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4,350.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 740,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 361,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,727,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.