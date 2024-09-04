Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $510.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $460.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

MSI stock opened at $440.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $448.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

