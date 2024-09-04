Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.20.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SLN opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.29. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,862,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4,802.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 343,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 336,196 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $13,575,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.