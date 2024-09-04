Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JOBY. HC Wainwright began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 1.4 %

JOBY opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $37,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at $337,639.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $37,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,639.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at $159,039,971.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,336. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $95,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,776,000 after buying an additional 2,889,012 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,357,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,054 shares during the period. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,088,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

