Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

JOBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,281.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $1,613,336. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

