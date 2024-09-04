Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 218,949 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Searle & CO. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

JNJ stock opened at $167.16 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $167.81. The firm has a market cap of $402.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

