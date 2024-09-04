Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,500 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 546,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance
NASDAQ JOUT opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $55.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $172.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Outdoors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.