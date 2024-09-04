Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,500 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 546,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $55.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $172.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $101,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $136,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $306,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

