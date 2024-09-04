JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Outfitter Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. jvl associates llc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $220.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

