Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group Price Performance

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group stock opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Tuesday. Jubilee Metals Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.90 ($0.12). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.55 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Jubilee Metals Group

In related news, insider Leon Coetzer purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($49,309.66). 29.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.