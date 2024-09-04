Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock.
Shares of Jubilee Metals Group stock opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Tuesday. Jubilee Metals Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.90 ($0.12). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.55 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94.
In related news, insider Leon Coetzer purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($49,309.66). 29.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
