Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a £122.30 ($160.82) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Judges Scientific from £120 ($157.79) to £124 ($163.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of LON:JDG opened at £108 ($142.01) on Tuesday. Judges Scientific has a 1 year low of GBX 7,300 ($95.99) and a 1 year high of £122.50 ($161.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £717.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7,552.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is £104.60 and its 200 day moving average is £107.22.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of £106.11 ($139.53), for a total value of £116,721 ($153,479.29). 21.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

