Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Kadant Price Performance

NYSE:KAI opened at $303.25 on Wednesday. Kadant has a 12 month low of $213.87 and a 12 month high of $363.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.38. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Kadant by 31,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kadant

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.