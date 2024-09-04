Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.13

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $1.74. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 55,923 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $152.88 million, a P/E ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

