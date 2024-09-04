Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Shares Down 6.7%

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 400,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,209,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Kendrick Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Colin Bird purchased 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($23,011.18). Company insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kendrick Resources

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

Featured Stories

