Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $18,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 1,748.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 196,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 186,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

