Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KEQU stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $150.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.77. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kewaunee Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KEQU

About Kewaunee Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.