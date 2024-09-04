Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$192.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC downgraded Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kinaxis

Kinaxis Trading Up 0.6 %

KXS stock opened at C$148.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.69, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$129.13 and a twelve month high of C$172.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$156.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.60.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$161.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.55 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 3.315416 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinaxis

In other news, Senior Officer Claire Ruth Rychlewski sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.00, for a total transaction of C$667,584.00. In other news, Senior Officer Claire Ruth Rychlewski sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.00, for a total transaction of C$667,584.00. Also, Director Robert G. Courteau acquired 2,800 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$138.01 per share, with a total value of C$386,428.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.