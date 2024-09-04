Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY) Trading Down 2.5%

Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 48,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 98,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Kindly MD Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04.

Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kindly MD

About Kindly MD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kindly MD stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kindly MD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KDLY Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Kindly MD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KindlyMD Inc is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme.

