Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY) Trading Down 2.5%

Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 48,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 98,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04.
Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.
KindlyMD Inc is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme.
