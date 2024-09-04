Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Update

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 288,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

