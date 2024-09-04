Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) were up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Kontrol Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.
Kontrol Technologies Company Profile
Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers.
