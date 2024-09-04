Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Raised by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Lennar by 21.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 331.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $5,592,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LEN opened at $178.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $186.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.