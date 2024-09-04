Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LXRX

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $396.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 420,854 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.