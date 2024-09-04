Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,884 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $23,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 103.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

