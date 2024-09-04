Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.36.

LNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LNW

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.45. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,523,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,472,000 after purchasing an additional 511,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after purchasing an additional 438,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.