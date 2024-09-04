LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

