Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $411.99

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €411.99 ($457.77) and traded as high as €432.40 ($480.44). Linde shares last traded at €429.80 ($477.56), with a volume of 8,947 shares traded.

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $212.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €411.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €411.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

