Lineage’s (LINE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

LINE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lineage from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lineage from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.87.

LINE stock opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. Lineage has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.97.

In other Lineage news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera purchased 600 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

