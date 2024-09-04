Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.05% of Lithia Motors worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,370,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 267,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,417,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $290.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.98. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.36 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

