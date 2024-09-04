Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Shares Down 2.8%

Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.

Lithium Royalty Company Profile

Lithium Royalty Corp. operates as a lithium-focused royalty company in Australia, Canada, South America, and the United States. Its royalty portfolio consists of 35 royalties, including 3 properties in production, 3 properties in construction, and 29 properties in development or exploration. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

