LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

LTC Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

LTC Properties stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,326.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,229. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,326.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

