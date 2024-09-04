LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

LTC Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

LTC Properties stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,326.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,229. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,326.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

