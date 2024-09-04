Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading 1.5% Higher

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.25. 17,208,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 20,488,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 10.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 236,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 172,040 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 129.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,854,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 52.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,246,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.