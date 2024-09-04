Lumen Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 63,121 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the average daily volume of 42,970 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,063.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 68.5% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

