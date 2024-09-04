Lumenpulse (TSE:LMP) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Lumenpulse Inc. (TSE:LMP – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$21.24 and last traded at C$21.25. Approximately 43,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 68,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.27.
Lumenpulse Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.25.
Lumenpulse Company Profile
Lumenpulse Inc is engaged in the design, development, assembly and sale of lighting products. The Company operates in two segments: Lumenpulse LED products (LP) and other manufacturers’ products (OMP). The Company’s LP segments’ products consist of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions. The Company’s LP segment designs, manufactures and sells lighting fixtures and solutions for indoor and outdoor applications with its focus on the commercial, institutional and urban environment markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lumenpulse
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lumenpulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumenpulse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.