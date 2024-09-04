Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.97 and last traded at $21.97. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Lundin Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97.

Lundin Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.