MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Shares Down 3.9%

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.92. 54,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 331,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.34.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIA. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in MAIA Biotechnology by 50,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
