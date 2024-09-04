MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Shares Down 3.9%

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.92. 54,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 331,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of MAIA Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIA. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in MAIA Biotechnology by 50,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

