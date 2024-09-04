Man Group (LON:EMG) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($4.23) to GBX 324 ($4.26) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 299 ($3.93) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Man Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Man Group

Man Group Price Performance

Man Group Cuts Dividend

LON EMG opened at GBX 216.60 ($2.85) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 202 ($2.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 279.23 ($3.67). The company has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.00, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anne Wade acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £28,080 ($36,923.08). 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Man Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.