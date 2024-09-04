Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.50

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.50 and traded as high as C$37.39. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$37.15, with a volume of 13,448,843 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.20.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 36.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.27 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6883768 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In related news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total value of C$1,727,395.86. In related news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,345 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total value of C$1,727,395.86. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total transaction of C$414,439.23. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,480. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

