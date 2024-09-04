MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HZO

MarineMax Price Performance

HZO stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $704.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.84.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,859,000 after buying an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,767,000 after acquiring an additional 110,601 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 140.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,045,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 610,994 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 179,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 6.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.