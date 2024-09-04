Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.08

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.56. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 105,315 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 million, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.