Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $167,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

