Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $444,000 Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $102,535,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153,552 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 140,564 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 313.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 131,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 504.0% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 117,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98,096 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:JBGS opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.10.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -50.36%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

