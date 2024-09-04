Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Par Pacific by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 18.7% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 853,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,637,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 14.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PARR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Par Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

