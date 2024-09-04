Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 569 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Veritex were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 363,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VBTX. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Veritex stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

