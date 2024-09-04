Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,966,000 after buying an additional 416,140 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 943,894 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $100,848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,903,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

